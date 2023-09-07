Fm, Irish Counterpart Talk Cooperation, Region...1St Add

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Regarding regional issues, Safadi said talks focused on the Palestinian issue, and efforts aimed at stopping deterioration and making progress to achieve a just peace to establish the two-state solution.
This process, he noted, embodies the independent Palestinian state with occupied Jerusalem as its capital on the June 4, 1967 lines, to live in security and peace alongside Israel, as the only solution.
On Ireland's Middle East stances, Safadi thanked Martin for his country's positions in support of Palestinian rights, which called for ending unilateral measures that undermine the two-state solution and chances of achieving peace.
He also valued Ireland's support for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), at a time when the agency is facing major financial difficulties that threaten its capability to continue carrying out its vital role towards Palestinian refugees.
Safadi said discussions tackled efforts to reach a political solution to the Syrian crisis according to the step-by-step mechanism and Security Council Resolution 2254.
Safadi added that this process will end suffering of the brotherly Syrian people and fulfill their legitimate rights and aspirations in a safe and stable homeland, preserve Syria's unity, cohesion and sovereignty, and end crisis-induced threats , primarily terrorism and drug smuggling.
Safadi said he briefed his Irish counterpart on the "remarkable" challenge posed by drug smuggling from Syria to Jordan.
Safadi stressed Jordan's continued action to confront this danger with all capabilities and will continue to make necessary steps to protect Jordan's society from drugs.
Additionally, he noted discussions went over the seridrop in support for Syrian refugees, adding that "the future of refugees is in their country when the conditions for their voluntary return are available."
In this context, Safadi called on the entire international community to assume responsibility of providing the decent living to Syrian refugees.
Safadi noted the Kingdom will continue to provide care to refugees, adding that Jordan will not be able to receive more refugees unless the crisis ends and if its exacerbation leads to new waves of refugees.
