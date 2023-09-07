Amman Stock Market Ends Trading Up

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 7 (Petra) - Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) closed its Thursday's trading session up by 0.44 percent at 2, 411 points.
A total of 5.1 million shares were traded through 3,259 transactions at trading value of JOD3.3 million.
On stock performance, the closing prices of 44 companies' shares traded at the market went up, while 12 others declined. The prices of 31 firms' shares remained stable.
