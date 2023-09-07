Uncovering The Hidden Psychological Factors Of High-Performing Teams

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As organizations strive for success, teams play a crucial role. However, most teams aren't high performing. The impact of hybrid working, organizational change, a longstanding emphasis on task-oriented approaches, and hidden psychological factors, are a few of the challenges today's teams face.

The Psychology of Teams ebook

by The Myers-Briggs Company aims to support people managers and organizations in establishing a culture that nurtures well-functioning and effective teams, despite the challenges.

New Psychology of Teams ebook from The Myers-Briggs Company explores the visible and hidden components of high performing teams.

"What most team development pieces miss are the hidden psychological dynamics within teams," says Dr. Martin Boult, psychologist and Sr. Director of Professional Services for The Myers-Briggs Company's Asia Pacific region. "What often happens is you get a group of people together who are all quite skilled and qualified, and leaders think 'right, now we have the perfect power team. But that's not usually the case."

Visible vs. invisible team elements

The new ebook delves into teams vs. workgroups and why it's important to know the differences, process and task management, conflict, constructive communication, and more. Additionally, it uncovers the psychological components, both visible (process, alignment and innovation) and hidden (trust/psychological safety and team orientation) - that teams must incorporate to perform at their best.

"It's about making all the hidden stuff conscious," says Dr. Boult. "Team members must learn how to leverage their similarities and differences, not just tolerate them, in order to achieve the best possible results."

Click here to learn more and download the ebook .

About The Myers-Briggs Company

In our fast-changing world, your edge lies in harnessing 100 percent of your talent –

at work, at home, and everywhere in between. The Myers-Briggs Company helps

organizations worldwide improve teams, develop inspirational leaders, and solve

the most perplexing people challenges. We empower individuals to be the best

versions of themselves by enriching their understanding of themselves and

others. As a Certified B Corporation, The Myers-Briggs Company is a force for good. And we're ready to help you succeed.

+1 800.624.1765 : themyersbriggs: The Myers-Briggs Company

Contact:

Meriane Morselli

MSR Communications

[email protected]

415-989-9000

MeliSummer

The Myers-Briggs Company

[email protected]

650-691-9105

SOURCE The Myers-Briggs Company