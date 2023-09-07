Hyundai Hope On Wheels Announces 2023 Grant Award Winners



Hyundai Hope On Wheels Awards 88 Research and Programmatic Grants Totaling $25 Million during National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and its 25th Anniversary This Year's $25 Million Brings the Organization's Lifetime Donation Total to $225 Million

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Hope On Wheels, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization supported by Hyundai Motor America and its 830 U.S. dealers, announced the 2023 winners of its annual research and programmatic grants, part of Hyundai Hope on Wheels' $25 million commitment in 2023 to fund pediatric cancer research grants and survivorship efforts.

During its 25th year anniversary, Hyundai Hope On Wheels will present a total of 88 grants to institutions across the United States that are focused on improving outcomes and treatments for children diagnosed with cancer, including 18 Hyundai Scholar Hope Grants at

$400,000

each, 18 Hyundai Young Investigator Grants at

$250,000

each, 52 Hyundai Impact Grants at

$100,000

each, as well as additional Bridge-to-K research grants and Regional Grants.

"Over the past 25 years, Hyundai Hope On Wheels has been creating hope for families facing childhood cancer by investing in life-saving research, treatment, and support," said John Guastaferro, executive director, Hyundai Hope On Wheels. "To date, we have contributed $225 million in our mission to end childhood cancer. We are grateful to the dedicated researchers, doctors, and medical institutions receiving grants as we work together to move closer to a cure."

Hyundai Hope On Wheels was inspired by a group of New England Hyundai dealers in 1998, with the goal to end childhood cancer. Twenty-five years later, Hyundai Hope On Wheels has become one of the nation's leading funders of pediatric cancer research, establishing Hyundai as a corporate social responsibility leader in the automotive industry. To date, Hyundai Hope On Wheels has supported nearly 1,300 cancer research studies at over 175 medical institutions.

Three grant categories have been awarded to researchers at eligible Children's Oncology Group (COG) member institutions. The Hyundai Scholar Hope Grant is a 2-year award competitively selected for translational research, and the Hyundai Young Investigator Grant is a 2-year award competitively selected for innovative research. Applications were reviewed by a Medical Advisory Committee comprised of leading pediatric oncologists from institutions across the country. Additionally, the Hyundai Impact Grant provides funding for programmatic initiatives such as clinical care at children's hospitals.

This year also introduces two new grant categories to advance its impact in childhood cancer. The Bridge-to-K grant is designed to provide support to National Institute of Health grant applicants to advance their research; and the new Regional Grants foon local support, advocacy, and awareness.

"We have made significant strides in the areas of pediatric cancer research during the past 25 years," said Kevin Reilly, vice chair of Hyundai Hope On Wheels and chairman of the Hyundai Motor America National Dealer Advisory Council. "By funding critical research, new medical advancements, and less-invasive treatments, we have seen the long-term survival rate rise to over 85%. We won't stop until every child is free from cancer."

During the month of September, grants will be presented during official Hyundai Hope On Wheels Handprint Ceremonies. The Handprint Ceremony is the nonprofit's signature event in which children affected by cancer, doctors and researchers, and Hyundai partners dip their hands in paint and place their handprints on a Hyundai vehicle, symbolizing the collective fight against pediatric cancer and hope for a cure.

