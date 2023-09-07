The Coming Decades: Lsvt Global Looks To The Future

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Renowned Therapy Program shares vision to continue improving lives of patients with communicative and movement disorders We're filled with excitement for what the future holds for LSVT therapies. To be globally connected infinitely expands our reach to provide therapies to anyone who needs them, anywhere in the world.” - LSVT Global Co-Founder Dr. David McFarlandTUCSON, ARIZONA, USA, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- In a series of press releases this spring, LSVT Global , the developer of LSVT LOUD® and LSVT BIG®, leading speech, physical and occupational therapies for individuals with Parkinson's disease and other neurological conditions, looked to the past and the celebration of its 20th anniversary as a company (and the remarkable milestone of the 30th anniversary of the first LSVT Training and Certification Course), and acknowledged their present by sharing the impact statistics of their therapy programs during their decades in the business of providing Parkinson's caregivers with these innovative therapies.
Now, LSVT Global Co-Founder Dr. David McFarland is shifting the foto the future of LSVT therapies. In a blog published on the LSVT Global website, Dr. McFarland shared several of the initiatives that the company anticipates will help grow the program to offer these recognized therapies beyond their traditional use for Parkinson's patients, including:
.Online Availability – Offering people with Parkinson's the opportunity to join maintenance classes virtually from anywhere in the world, for those who do not have a community-based option. This can help program participants to overcome social isolation and make them feel like active participants in their care. Branded as LSVT for LIFE , the new web-based exercise platform is designed for people who have completed LSVT treatment programs under the direction of LSVT Certified Clinicians to help maintain progress towards their goals and stay motivated to keep their voice and movements strong.
.Global Outreach – LSVT Global recently launched a long-term strategic initiative to address the inequities of the availability of LSVT LOUD and LSVT BIG clinician training and treatment around the globe, improving treatment and therapy training for healthcare professionals serving people in need around the world. In parallel, LSVT Global has developed a strategic action plan to recruit clinicians from underserved groups, establish scholarships for students, supervisors, and clinicians from underrepresented groups, and develop mentoring opportunities for these newly certified clinicians.
.Moving Beyond Parkinson's – LSVT LOUD and LSVT BIG have proven their neuro-rehabilitative impact beyond the population they were initially developed to treat: people with Parkinson's disease. Through research findings and direct clinical application, these therapies have benefitted other adult client populations including individuals with Parkinson psyndromes, acquired brain injury, multiple sclerosis, stroke and ataxia.
.LSVT Therapies for Pediatric Applications – LSVT LOUD has shown tremendpromise with pediatric populations, including children with Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, and autism, leading to the design and launch of a specialized LSVT LOUD for KIDS® Training and Certification Course. Group research and clinical case studies have revealed impressive treatment gains in children beyond what was traditionally thought of as their limits.
Founded in 2003, LSVT Global has dedicated two decades to advancing the treatment of communication and movement disorders faced by individuals living with Parkinson's disease and other neurological conditions. LSVT LOUD, the company's flagship program, has transformed the lives of countless individuals worldwide by enhancing vocal loudness, speech clarity, and overall communication abilities. The scope of this work was eventually expanded to help people with Parkinson's improve their mobility and function through the development of LSVT BIG, a physical and occupational therapy program. LSVT LOUD is the only speech treatment for Parkinson's disease that is supported by more than 30 years of research with $8 million of funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), led by principal investigator and LSVT LOUD Co-Founder Dr. Lorraine Ramig. Together with research on LSVT BIG, there are more than 200 peer-reviewed publications, including multiple randomized-controlled trials, that support the LSVT techniques.
“As I reflect on the 20 years we've been doing this as a business, I am tremendously proud of what we've been able to accomplish to the benefit of those who need these therapies the most,” said McFarland.“And as I wrote this blog, I realized I was filled with excitement for what the future holds for LSVT therapies. We truly have the ability to train more clinicians and offer our program to more patients in need. To be globally connected – in real-time – as technology now offers, infinitely expands our reach, providing our unique therapies to anyone who needs them, anywhere in the world.”
