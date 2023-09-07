Kids Smartwatch Market Share Growing At 14.6% Cagr To Hit Usd 4,268.7 Million By 2030

Kids Smartwatch Market

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,"Kids smartwatch Market by Product Type, Compatibility, Connectivity, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030."

The global kids smart watch market size was valued at $1,125.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $4,268.7 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 14.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in health awareness among consumers, advanced features of smartwatches and technological advancements in the healthcare industry drive the growth of the global kids smartwatch market. However, low battery life and lack of data security & privacy restrain the market to some extent. On the other hand, growth in e-commerce sales and the presence of fitness & health tracker present new opportunities in the upcoming years.

A smartwatch is a new kind of watch that functions similar to computer or smartphone. Alarms and notifications have become the most popular smart watch features. Health and wellness functions are another popular set of functions used by many smart watch users. Many smart watches can be used as activity trackers. The new generation of smart watches allows users to make and receive calls.

The growing disposable income also encourages the use of kids smartwatch. This, in turn, is expected to have a significant impact on the growth of the kids smartwatch market during the forecast period. Several technology companies are entering the kids smartwatch market to meet consumer demand.

According to the kids smartwatch market analysis, market segmentation is done on the basis of product type, compatibility, connectivity, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of product type, the kids smartwatch market is categorized into integrated and standalone. By compatibility, the market is divided into IOS, android, and others. On the basis of connectivity, the kids smartwatch market is segmented into Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, cellular networks, and NFC. According to distribution channel, the market is fragmented into supermarket/hypermarket, convenience stores, specialty stores, and online sales channel. Region wise, the kids smartwatch market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Based on product type, the standalone segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding more than two-thirds of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership staduring the forecast period. However, the integrated segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 15.1% from 2021 to 2030.

By connectivity, the cellular networks segment was highest revenue contributor in 2020. This is attributed to the increased use of cellular network connected devices. By distribution channel, the specialty stores held the largest market share because this type of stores provide different kind of kids smartwatch with a variety of specifications and features.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding around one-third of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. However, LAMEA is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period.

Key market strategies implemented by market players include product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and geographic expansion. Product innovation is being prioritized by prominent market players in order to provide consumers with more innovative products. The key players in the global kids smartwatch industry include Doki Technologies Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, LG Electronics Inc., Omate Inc., Precise Innovation LLC, Tencent Holdings Ltd., Tinitell AB, Vtech Holdings Ltd., and Xiaomi Global Community.

