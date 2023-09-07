Over A Million Reasons Why The U.S. Should Fully Legalize Marijuana Now

Chronic pain expert says full legalization would help prevent many opioid overdoses because marijuana is never fatal and is superior to opioids for pain relief

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.