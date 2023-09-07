Italian Conductor Brings Celebrity Tenor & 11-Year-Old Composer To Innovative Outdoor Opera Concert In Dc

Renowned Italian conductor Alvise Casellati brings his fresh, modern, global Opera Italiana is in the Air tour to the Lincoln Memorial on Thursday, September 21 at 5:30 PM.

Alvise Casellati collaborates to unite top professionals in the industry with young musicians and composers to create high-quality outdoor concerts that are modern, diverse, informal, fun, and FREE.

This year's concert features a composition by 11-year-old Isaac Thomas. His piece, All Around Earth, was selected by Maestro Casellati as the winning performance piece.

