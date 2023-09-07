Hamed Bin Zayed Visits 20Th Adihex 2023

ABU DHABI, 7th September, 2023 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, visited the 20th Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX), held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

During his tour of several local, Arab, and international pavilions, Sheikh Hamed was briefed about their contributions and the latest hunting and equestrian industry products.

He viewed the pavilions of Emirati companies the International Golden Group (IGG), Baynounah, and Caracal, where officials briefed him about their products, most notably hunting rifles and pistols.

He also viewed the heritage, cultural, and artistic events at the exhibition and the equipment and efforts to preserve heritage and sports.

Sheikh Hamed lauded the commitment of the UAE's leadership and relevant authorities to safeguarding Emirati heritage, as well as the significant efforts of the exhibition's organising committee and exhibitors to ensure the success of its current edition.