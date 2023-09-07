Strong Passenger Demand Continues In July: Iata

GENEVA, 7th September, 20023 (WAM) – The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced that the post-COVID recovery momentum continued in July for passenger markets.

Total traffic in July 2023 (measured in revenue passenger kilometers or RPKs) rose 26.2 percent compared to July 2022. Globally, traffic is now at 95.6 percent of pre-COVID levels.

Domestic traffic for July rose 21.5 percent verJuly 2022 and was 8.3 percent above the July 2019 results. July RPKs are the highest ever recorded, strongly supported by surging demand in the China domestic market. International traffic climbed 29.6percent compared to the same month a year ago with all markets showing robust growth. International RPKs reached 88.7percent of July 2019 levels. The passenger load factor (PLF) for the industry reached 85.7percent which is the highest monthly international PLF ever recorded.

“Planes were full during July as people continue to travel in ever greater numbers. Importantly, forward ticket sales indicate that traveler confidence remains high. And there is every reason to be optimistic about the continuing recovery,” said Willie Walsh, IATA's Director General.

International Passenger Markets

Asia-Pacific airlines saw a 105.8 percent increase in July 2023 traffic compared to July 2022, continuing to lead the regions. Capacity climbed 96.2 percent and the load factor increased by 3.9 percentage points to 84.5percent.

European carriers' July traffic rose 13.8 percen verJuly 2022. Capacity increased 13.6 percent, and load factor edged up 0.1 percentage points to 87.0 percent.

Middle Eastern airlines posted a 22.6 percent increase in July traffic compared to a year ago. Capacity rose 22.1 percent and load factor climbed 0.3 percentage points to 82.6 percent.

North American carriers had a 17.7 percent traffic rise in July 2023 verthe 2022 period. Capacity increased 17.2 percent, and load factor improved 0.3 percentage points to 90.3 percent, which was the highest among the regions for a second consecutive month.

Latin American airlines' traffic rose 25.3 percent compared to the same month in 2022. July capacity climbed 21.2 percent and load factor rose 2.9 percentage points to 89.1 percent.

African airlines saw a 25.6 percent traffic increase in July 2023 vera year ago, the second highest percentage gain among the regions. July capacity was up 27.4 percent and load factor fell 1.0 percentage point to 73.9 percent, the lowest among the regions. For a second month in a row, Africa was the only region to see capacity growth outrun traffic demand.

China's domestic traffic jumped 71.9 percent in July compared to a year ago and is now 22.5 percent above July 2019 levels, which was the strongest gain against pre-pandemic levels among the domestic markets.

''The numbers continue to tellthat people want and need air connectivity. That's why governments should be working withso that people can travel safely, sustainably and efficiently,” said Walsh.