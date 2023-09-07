Uae Astronaut Sultan Alneyadi's Billboards Adorn New Delhi's Streets Ahead Of G20 Summit

NEW DELHI, 7th September, 2023 (WAM) -- Grand billboards of astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi adorn New Delhi's streets ahead of G20 Summit.

AlNeyadi returned to earth on 4th September after completing the longest Arab space mission aboard the International Space Station.

He has also become the first Arab astronaut to complete a spacewalk.

The visual campaign featuring the celebrated astronaut in his space suit, has caught the attention of both residents of the city and the summit delegates alike.

and India share interest in space sector and the two friendly countries seek to invest in space exploration through joint projects.

Burjeel Holdings, one of the largest healthcare services providers in the MENA region, chose to celebrate Al Neyadi's achievements through these hoardings at prominent locations in the heart of the city.

