S&P 500 - Is It New Downtrend Or Still Just A Correction?

Stocks will likely open 0.7% lower this morning so the S&P 500 may get closer to the 4,400 level again. The index retraced more of its recent rebound as we can see on the daily chart :

Futures Contract Trades Below 4,450

Let's take a look at the hourly chart of the S&P 500 futures contract . This morning it is extending a short-term downtrend. The resistance level is now at around 4,480-4,500. On the other hand, the support level is now at 4,400.

Conclusion

The S&P 500 is expected to open lower this morning, so the broad stock market will continue its short-term declines. Last week the investors' sentiment improved as the pressure for further monetary policy tightening somewhat eased. But stocks may extend a medium-term consolidation after bouncing off their mid-July's local lows resistance level.

