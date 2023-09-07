(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) Woven by Toyota Announces Changes to its Board of Directors





Toyota City, Japan, Sep 07, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Woven by Toyota, Inc. ("Woven by Toyota"), a mobility technology subsidiary of Toyota Motorrporation ("TMC"), decided on a new executive structure at its shareholders' meeting. These changes will take effect on October 1, 2023.









Toyota's software platform, Arene and a testurse for mobility, Toyota Woven City, will evolve from a preliminary development phase to an execution phase. These changes will ensure efficient decision making closer to the genba and delivery of Woven by Toyota's technology towards mass production. Woven by Toyota will strengthenoperation with Toyota and Toyota Group to lead the evolution of advanced intelligent software thatntributes to the transformation of Toyota into a mobilitypany.James Kuffner, Representative Director and CEO of Woven by Toyota stated, "I would like to thank all of our employees and stakeholders who haventributed to the development and growth of Woven by Toyota. We shipped new technology for ADAS on Toyota's MIRAI and LE LS, and created Arene, a software platform designed to deliver new value to future tomers. Woven City was also established with experimentation to begin in 2025. We are transitioning from early development to a mass production phase, which requires even furtherllaboration with Toyota and Toyota Grouppanies. As we enter this pivotal transition phase, I amnfident that Kumaben, a leader who has extensive experience working closely with the Toyota Group while at Denso and J-QuAD DYNAMICS, is the best person to take on this important role as the new CEO of Woven by Toyota. In my new position as Senior Fellow at Toyota, I will manage the professional development of our software engineers and promote the principles of quality software development globally."Hajime Kumabe, who will be Woven by Toyota's new CEO as of October 1, stated, "I am honored to receive the baton from James and be Woven by Toyota's new CEO, starting October 1. The automotive intry isid to be undergoing a once-in-a-century transformation in which the role of software is bing increasingly more important. I believe my mission as CEO of Woven by Toyota is to lead thepany in bing the front runner in the BEV and SDV era through the creation of high quality software for automobiles. We will revolutionize the development and utilization of software in the automotive intry and support Toyota's transformation into a true mobilitypany. By leveraging Woven by Toyota's incredible talent, operations, and advanced technologies such as Arene and AD/ADAS, that were built under James' leadership over the past five years, and Toyota and Toyota Group's expertise in car manufacturing and monozukuri, I amnfident that Woven by Toyota will successfully implement our mobility technologies into Toyota products throughout this execution phase. Through the execution of our software platform, "Arene", our testurse for mobility, "Toyota Woven City", and our Automated Driving/Advanced Driver Assistance System, "AD/ADAS", we will build mobility technologies and social infrastructures thatnnect "cars," "people," and "society" in ourntinued pursuit of well-being for all."About Woven by ToyotaWoven by Toyota is the mobility technology subsidiary of Toyota Motorrporation. Our mission is to deliverfe, intelligent, human-centered mobility for all. Through our Arene mobility software platform,fety-first automated driving technology and Toyota Woven City―our testurse for advanced mobility―we're bringing greater freedom,fety and happiness to people and society. You can learn more about our work at woven.toyota.