Rocktoberfest Naples Half Marathon & 5K: Where Running Meets Rocking In Paradise!

The Rocktoberfest Naples Half Marathon & 5k offers a unique blend of challenging races and fantastic post-race festivities, making it a must-attend event for runners of all levels. Whether you're a seasoned athlete or just looking for a fun fitness challenge, this event has something for everyone.

Event Highlights:

Don't miss this chance to be part of the Naples Rocktoberfest Half Marathon & 5k, an event that combines the joy of running with the spirit of rock and roll. Register today to secure your spot in this unforgettable experience.

Event Details:

Date: October 7, 2023

Location: North Collier Regional Park, Naples, Florida

Registration: Visit our website at to register and learn more about the event.

Media Contact:

Elite Events

[email protected]

Website:



