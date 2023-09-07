Petra, Italy's Ansa Reinforce Media Collaboration With New Exchange Program

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, September 7 (Petra) - A collaboration and news exchange program was signed today between the Jordanian News Agency (Petra) and Italy's premier information agency, Agenzia Nazionale Stampa Associata (ANSA).
This initiative, endorsed by Petra's Director General, Fairouz Moubaideen, and Stefano De Alessandri, CEO of ANSA, aims to foster bilateral exchanges of English news articles, thereby broadening the outreach of both agencies.
At the signing, attended by the Italian Ambassador to Amman, Luciano Pizzotti, Moubaideen highlighted the program's pivotal role in sharing journalistic insights and best practices.
This collaboration, she emphasized, will refine professional standards and bolster news services, ultimately enhancing content quality for their audiences.
Further, Moubaideen asserted Petra's dedication to modernizing its offerings and its enthusiasm for synergies with global news platforms, particularly in the dynamic realm of digital media.
Speaking remotely, ANSA's CEO elaborated on the significance of this alliance with Petra. He underscored its potential in fortifying ties between Italy and Jordan across varisectors, with this partnership marking a promising onset in media collaboration.
The program is poised to inform both agencies' audiences about diplomatic insights, shared global standpoints, and the rich cultural and tourism facets of both nations.
Detailing ANSA's journey since its inception in 1945, Alessandri mentioned that the agency boasts a workforce of over 500, predominantly journalists, with a global footprint in over 50 countries, delivering comprehensive news and multimedia services.
He affirmed that this agreement is merely the tip of the iceberg, expressing aspirations for profound bilateral engagements. He proposed employee exchange programs and joint ventures harnessing AI and technology innovations.
The Italian ambassador lauded the robust Italy-Jordan relationship and hailed the significance of this ANSA-Petra pact in augmenting mutual benefits. He also emphasized Jordan's appeal among Italian tourists who flock annually to its renowned sites.
Via video call, Jordanian Deputy Ambassador to Rome, Nidal Sharayra, reinforced the strong bond between the two nations and championed the media's role in solidifying these connections.
MENAFN07092023000117011021ID1107029056
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.