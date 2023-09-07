Fm, Irish Counterpart Talk Cooperation, Region

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 7 (Petra) - Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, and Ireland's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign and Defence Minister Micheal Martin, on Thursday discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations and multiple regional and international issues of common interest.
The two ministers stressed importance of increasing bilateral cooperation and coordination in varifields, and within the framework of partnership with the European Union, to serve common interests, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.
The duo also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to launch political consultations between the two foreign ministries to "institutionalize" dialogue and determine priorities for joint cooperation.
In joint press remarks after the discussions, Safadi said talks went over expansion of bilateral cooperation, Palestinian issue, Syrian crisis, and the refugee issue.
Stressing the continued development of friendly relations with Ireland, Safadi noted the two countries share "strong" friendship relations, and "clear" positions in support of efforts to establish the region's security and stability.
Safadi also noted Ireland is making continusteps and expressed firm positions in supporting efforts to achieve just and lasting peace on the basis of the two-state solution in accordance with the approved terms of reference and international legitimacy resolutions.
Safadi said discussions focused on prospects for enhancing joint cooperation in the economic, tourism, defense, security and cultural fields.
The FM added that the two sides affirmed continued work to expand cooperation in vital sectors, primarily tourism, investment, and education, and affirmed common keenness to increase this cooperation.
Safadi noted the number of Irish tourists arriving to the Kingdom "significantly" grew in 2022, referring to an increase in Jordanian students in Ireland.
Additionally, he referred to the "key" growth in Young Scientists Program supported by Ireland, which provides opportunities for cooperation in stimulating youth creativity and developing their capabilities in scientific fields.
