Global Bleaching Clay Market Set To Thrive With Steady 5.5% Cagr, Expected To Reach Us$2.1 Billion By 2028

The global bleaching clay market achieved a significant milestone in 2022, reaching a total value of US$ 1.5 Billion. The market is poised for continued growth, with expectations of reaching US$ 2.1 Billion by 2028. This growth reflects a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during the period from 2023 to 2028.

Understanding Bleaching Clay:

Bleaching clay, a vital industrial product, is an activated, adsorbent, odorless, tasteless, and non-toxic white or beige powder. Comprising minerals like attapulgite, montmorillonite, and sepiolite clay, it is created through the use of sulfuric acid, hydrated sodium calcium aluminosilicates, fuller's earth, attapulgite clay, bentonite, and hydrochloric acid. Bleaching clay plays a crucial role in removing sludge, phospholipids, sulfonic acid, and traces of metal in oil. It is also extensively employed for the bleaching, decolorizing, and refining of oils and fats, offering advantages such as enhanced adsorbent activity and the removal of contaminants like phosphatides, oxidation products, pigments, metals, and soaps.

Key Market Trends:

Key Market Segmentation:

Type : Natural, Activated

Application : Refining of Vegetable Oils and Fats, Refining of Mineral Oils and Lubricants, Others

End User : Food and Beverage, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Chemicals, Others Region : North America (United States, Canada), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others), Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape showcases key players in the industry, including AMC (UK) Ltd., Ashapura Group (Minerals Technologies Inc.), Clariant AG, EP Minerals LLC (U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.), HRP Industries, Manek Active Clay Pvt. Ltd., Musim Mas, Oil-Dri Corporation of America, Phoenix Chemicals (Pvt.) Limited, Refoil Earth Pvt. Ltd., Taiko Group of Companies, and The W Clay Industries Sdn. Bhd.

