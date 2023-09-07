Polyphaser Offers New Active Gps Timing Antenna With High Gain, Low Noise

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PolyPhaser, an Infinite Electronics brand and an industry-leading provider of RF and data surge protection, filtering and grounding solutions, has just rolled out a new active GPS timing antenna .

PolyPhaser's new GPS timing antenna's high gain of 31 dBi allows it to capture weak signals in challenging environments.

With high gain and low noise, this new timing antenna filters and amplifies GNSS L1, GLONASS G1, and BeiDou B1 global positioning signals received from satellite constellations. Precise timing and positioning data and phase synchronization is essential in applications such as agriculture, mining, construction, military and security, and law enforcement and public safety.

This new timing antenna covers prime frequency spectrums. It operates within 1559 MHz to 1563 MHz and 1574 MHz to 1606 MHz, with high out-of-band rejection with an integrated 28 dB LNA. Its coverage includes the essential GPS L1 band used by GPS satellites.

This active GPS timing antenna delivers clear, strong signals. With high gain of 31 dBi, it can capture weak signals in challenging environments. Its right-hand circular polarization (RHCP) design minimizes signal interference and multipath effects, ensuring improved signal quality.

PolyPhaser's new active GPS timing antenna recovers timing and positioning data for timing reference and phase synchronization. It features a low 1.5 dB noise figure, which allows for longer lengths of commercial-grade cable, making installation versatile and economical. It is compatible with several types of mounting brackets.

This timing antenna is externally grounded with a DC feed through the RF cable. For both reliability and convenience, it uses a threaded TNC female connector. The active antenna is fully ruggedized and IPX6 rated to prevent ingress of water.

"This new GPS timing antenna is perfect for GNSS L1, GLONASS G1, and BeiDou B1 global positioning signals received from satellite constellations," said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. "It excels at capturing weak signals, operating with low interference and covering the frequencies our customers use the most."

PolyPhaser's new active GPS timing antenna is in stock and available for same-day shipping. For more product information, call +1 (208) 635-6400.

About PolyPhaser:

PolyPhaser leads the market with its patented RF protection solutions that support communications systems. Based on extensive experience with multi-stage surge protection, PolyPhaser continuously expands its product offering to support the requirements of advanced network applications with technologies such as DC block, DC pass and ultra-low PIM. PolyPhaser is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions to the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its global customers with deep technical expertise and support. Its broad inventory is available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite is a Warburg Pinportfolio company.

