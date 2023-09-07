B2binpay V17 Is Live With Streamlined Ui, Innovative Features, And Cost-Effective Pricing

Diversified Settlement Options with TrueUSD and Euro Coin

In the ever-fluctuating financial markets, stablecoins have emerged as a dependable asset. Recognising this, B2BinPay has expanded its Merchant Wallets to support TrueUSD (TUSD) and Euro Coin (EUROC). This inclusion broadens the payment spectrum, now encompassing 14 cryptocurrencies, 14 stablecoins, and 25 tokens that can be automatically converted into seven distinct currencies. These new additions are compatible with varitoken protocols, including ERC20, BEP20, and TRC20, providing merchants unparalleled flexibility in payment and settlement processes.

The integration of EUROC, a stablecoin pegged to the Euro and issued by Circle, holds particular importance for businesses operating in the Eurozone. It's worth noting that Circle is also the issuer of USDC, a dominant stablecoin with a market capitalisation exceeding $25 billion.

Comprehensive Token Support

Version 17 of B2BinPay fortifies its enterprise-grade blockchain wallet platform, specifically catering to organisations prioritising a crypto-centric business model. The update extends support to 14 stablecoins and an impressive 113 new tokens, spanning variblockchain networks such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, TRON, and Binance Smart Chain.

Cost-Effective Pricing Model

The Version 17 update introduces a more budget-friendly pricing architecture . The initial setup fee for merchants is now pegged at $500, and transaction fees have been reduced from 0.5% to 0.4%. New commission tiers have also been unveiled, with rates dropping to as low as 0.25% for higher transaction volumes.

The setup fee has been revised for institutional blockchain wallets from $1500 to $1000. This all-inclusive fee now covers the activation of smart contracts across multiple platforms and is free from any undisclosed costs. New commission structures start at 0.4% and can go as low as an exceptional 0.05%.

Enhanced User Interface and Functionality

The user interface has undergone a significant revamp, featuring new categorisation tools, an alphabetical search function, and a favourites tab.

Comprehensive onboarding guides have been added to assist both new and seasoned users navigate the platform.

Users can also view transaction fees in their preferred currency, boosting financial transparency.

Several other usability enhancements include refined dropdown menus, advanced search features, and the removal of expiration limits on merchant invoices. An email alert system for reports and a "Delete Wallet" option for zero-balance wallets have also been incorporated.

Enterprise customers can sort wallet tables by ID and currency, and the QR code generation process now includes token icons for easier identification. A pop-up box for password verification simplifies adding or removing IP addresses from the IP whitelist.

Streamlined Customer Support

Beyond aesthetic and functional improvements, Version 17 also elevates the customer support experience. A real-time alert mechanism has been integrated into the customer service dashboard, featuring an 'unread counter' to notify users of new messages in their support tickets promptly.

Summary

B2BinPay's Version 17 is a holistic upgrade designed to cater to many clients. With Versions 18 and 19 already in development and ongoing partnerships like the one with Ledger and sponsorship deals for the 2023/2024 La Liga season , B2BinPay continues to expand its influence and adoption. Consequently, it quickly established itself as the benchmark in cryptocurrency payment solutions.

View source version on businesswire.com: