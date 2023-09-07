Lg Celebrates International Day Of Clean Air For Blue Skies With Dedicated Lineup Of Air Purifiers

The International Day emphasizes the importance of clean air and raises awareness on its role for health, productivity, economy, and the environment. Observed on 7th of September, the International Day actively promotes solutions that improve air quality through best practices, innovations and success stories.

Aligning with the goals of the International Day, is LG Electronics, a brand that highly values environmental sustainability evident through its expanded lineup of PuriCare air purifiers. With this lineup, customers get 360° air purification, which means all the undesired particles are absorbed and clean air is delivered, no matter what the conditions are outside.

Keeping in mind indoor air quality, LG's Air Purifier lineup boasts powerful HEPA and deodorizing filters that ensures clean and top-quality atmosphere indoors. Through these filters, harmful pollutants are absorbed away, while a natural humidification process creates a better environment to breathe in. The 6-step filtration process targets dust, harmful gasses and allergens in the air, while its Total Dust Collection & Allergy care system removes over 99% ultra-fine dust particles. The system also targets living odors, smog, and airborne chemicals, creating a safer and cleaner atmosphere indoors.

However, keeping the air clean around the house needn't be a complex process. Each of the purifiers come with the LG ThinQ feature, which brings easy access to all of its functions with the ThinQ App. With this mobile application, users can prepare their indoor spaces beforehand, while the Smart Indicator lets you know precisely how clean or polluted the air quality at home is using PM1.0 and Gas sensors.

Commenting on the commemoration, Sanyoung Kim, President of LG Electronics Gulf said:“We have a duty towards our environment and at LG we are committed to not only improving on quality of life, but also the critical importance of clean air. On this International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies, we are proud to showcase our contributions towards a cleaner atmosphere, primarily driven by our extensive lineup of air purifiers that cater to different use-case scenarios.”

LG's air purifiers are not only keeping indoor air quality at its best, but also align with the brand's environmental responsibilities. By using energy-efficient technologies, these products reduce energy consumption, contributing to a greener, more sustainable future.

