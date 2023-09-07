Western Union Opens First Concept Store In Jordan

Located in Industrial City of Sahab, the store is poised to serve a community of workers hailing from countries such as Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, India, Pakistan, Myanmar, Nepal, Egypt and Syria. The launch further enables Western Union to extend its services to a broader consumer base through on-ground Community Consultants, facilitating access to Western Union's 200-pcountry network for blue-collar workers.

“Western Union is committed to enhancing the accessibility of financial services for consumers globally, said Hatem Sleiman, Regional Vice President of Middle East, Pakistan, and Afghanistan at Western Union.“Our aim is to empower their financial journey by providing them with services that cater to their preferences and needs. Consumers across the Middle East tellthat they want to be able to choose between in-person and digital channels when sending and receiving money. This underscores the importance of having concept stores available, offering customers another dedicated avenue that enables them to move money reliably and at speed.”

Abdel Ghani Al Sadat, General Manager at Al Sadat & Al Hindi Exchange, commented:“We are excited to work alongside Western Union providing a convenient, secure and easy-to-use service for our customers. Sahab Industrial City is home to a large number of Amman's labor force, many of whom rely onto send money to their families back home. Establishing a 'concept store' to serve these customers' needs and provide them with a seamless money transfer experience is of paramount importance to us."

The Central Bank of Jordan recently reported that remittances experienced a growth rate of 5.9 percent year-on-year in June 2023, totaling $284.1 million (JD201.1 million)1. The upward trend highlights the necessity of ensuring convenient access to money transfer services for those who need it the most.

Concept stores support one pillar of the Company's 'Evolve 2025' strategy: to leverage its retail business as a gateway to Western Union. These stores are designed to build on the strong foundations Western Union has with its customers. Today, there are more than 70 of these locations worldwide. Through dedicated locations and experiences for money movement, they bringanother step closer towards ensuring accessible financial services for all.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is committed to helping people around the world who aspire to build financial futures for themselves, their loved ones and their communities. Our leading cross-border, cross-currency money movement, payments and digital financial services empower consumers, businesses, financial institutions and governments-across more than 200 countries and territories and nearly 130 currencies-to connect with billions of bank accounts, millions of digital wallets and cards, and a global footprint of hundreds of thousands of retail locations. Our goal is to offer accessible financial services that help people and communities prosper. For more information, visit .

