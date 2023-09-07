Gbp/Usd Forex Signal: Bearish Outlook, Brief Rebound Likely

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1 Read full review Get Started
Sell the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.2400. Add a stop-loss at 1.2600. The British pound continued its relentless sell-off as crude oil prices rose and after a dovish statement by Andrew Bailey. The GBP/USD pair retreated to a low of 1.2483, the lowest level since June.Inflation concerns remainThe GBP/USD exchange rate downward trend continued after thepublished another set of positive economic data. According to the Institute of Supply Management (ISM), the country's non-manufacturing sector continued growing in August. It rose from 52.7 in July to 54.5 in August, higher than the median estimate of 52.5.The report is a sign that the American economy is doing relatively well since the services sector accounts for its largest part. Therefore, there is a likelihood that the Federal Reserve will maintain its hawkish tone.This view has been exacerbated by the ongoing crude oil bull market. Brent, the international benchmark, rose to $90.67 while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) soared to $87.60. Therefore, there is a likelihood that theinflation will remain above the 2% target for a while. This explains why thedollar index rally continued.On the other hand, Andrew Bailey believes that the Bank of England (BoE) will maintain interest rates at the current level for a while. In a statement, he said that there was no need for further rate hikes.The BoE is in a more difficult place than the Federal Reserve since the UK economy is slowing at a faster pace. Inflation in the UK rose to 6.4% in July, much higher than the bank's target of 2.0%.The key GBP/USD news on Thursday will be speeches by Fed's Patrick Harker, Goolsbee, and Bowman. It will also react to the latest initial and continuing jobless numbers from the US.GBP/USD technical analysisThe GBP/USD pair has been in a strong bearish trend in the past few days. It has moved to the lower side of the descending channel and dropped below the 25-period and 50-period moving averages . At the same time, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has moved to the oversold level.Notably, the pair has moved to the 200-day moving average on the daily chart. Therefore, while the overall trend is bearish , there is a likelihood that it will have a brief reprieve on Thursday as some investors buy the dip. If this happens, it could retest the resistance at 1.2600.Ready to trade our free daily Forex trading signals ? We've shortlisted the best UK forex broker in the industry for you.
