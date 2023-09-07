Aud/Usd Forecast: Amid Global Economic Fears Drive Next Move

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
The AUD/USD has demonstrated a rollercoaster-like behavior during this week's trading session, notably with an undulating value that seems to be clinging onto the 0.64 zone. While it remains slightly below this point, financial analysts and traders are particularly intrigued by the market indicator known as the "wipeout candle," which made its appearance on Tuesday. This event could serve as an indicator for potentially more significant shifts in the currency's valuation. Should the Aussie dollar breach the lower limit of this wipeout candle, projections indicate a possible downward tumble to the 0.62 level. Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1 Read full review Get Started Despite the inherent negativity surrounding the Australian dollar at this juncture, its precise trajectory remains inconclusive. Amidst the backdrop of global uncertainties-be it questions regarding global economic growth or looming threats of a worldwide recession-the U.S. dollar has emerged as an oasis of stability. Investors are finding the interest rate tied to the American currency increasingly appealing, making it an ideal investment. For those considering trading opportunities, this current market sentiment makes any rallies in the Australian dollar's value more like an opportune moment to acquire "cheapdollars" rather than a signal to invest in the Aussie currency.Traders Should be PreparedWhile the 0.65 level looms above as a formidable ceiling of resistance for the Australian dollar, a turnaround breaking past this point could potentially direct the currency toward its 50-Day Exponential Moving Averag (EMA). Nevertheless, such a scenario appears increasingly unlikely. Instead, the market may exhibit a momentary rally that quickly fizzles out due to investor exhaustion and wariness. In essence, currently, there isn't a compelling case for investing in the Australian dollar.Moving forward, it is crucial to be prepared for a tumulturoad ahead. The market is likely to remain fraught with uncertainties and volatilities . In a situation like this, momentum is key. Unless we witness a substantial influx of market momentum to support a shift in sentiment towards the Australian dollar, the landscape of skepticism and caution is expected to persist.In conclusion, the Australian dollar remains enveloped in an aura of uncertainty, influenced by both internal metrics like the wipeout candle and external factors such as global economic fears. Traders and investors should brace themselves for a turbulent market and weigh their options carefully, keeping an eye on pivotal indicators that could hint at the currency's future direction.Ready to trade our Forex daily analysis and predictions ? Check out the best forex trading platform Australia worth using.
