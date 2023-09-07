Gbp/Jpy Signal: Pulls Back Against Yen

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
The GBP/JPY saw a modest pullback during Wednesday's trading session, hinting at an ongoing consolidation phase. Analysts and traders are turning their attention towards the ¥185 level as a pivotal point in the currency pair's behavior. Although the level has been breached multiple times, its psychological significance remains intact, but more so as a fair value marker rather than a staunch support or resistance level. Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1 Read full review Get Started Despite the short-term fluctuations, the larger trend for the pound against the yen remains bullish. This sentiment is further substantiated by the rising 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which currently hovers near the ¥182 level. Given the EMA's trajectory, it's poised to intersect with market values soon, thereby offering additional support. Consequently, market downturns should be considered less as warning signs and more as buying opportunities-especially given the Forex markets' propensity for enduring trends. While some could argue that the currency pair is on the verge of forming a bullish flag or pennant, this pattern remains speculative. What is certain, however, is that market volatility is anticipated in the days ahead. Therefore, traders should exercise caution in position sizing.Financial mechanisms like the interest rate differential also bolster the case for holding onto the pound. This factor alone could reward investors for their patience and confidence in the currency's bullish trend.Be CautiousBeneath the current market values and EMA support, another crucial level to watch is the ¥180 mark. This level serves as both a psychological and structural bulwark for the currency pair. As such, any retreat towards this figure should be treated as a temporary pullback rather than a trend reversal.Ultimately, while the British pound may be in a phase of consolidation and short-term pullback, the overarching market conditions and technical indicators suggest a sustained uptrend. Key levels like ¥185 and ¥180 serve as important markers, but they are more reflective of market sentiment than insurmountable barriers. Therefore, market participants should keep a watchful eye on these levels and the 50-day EMA as they consider their positions. Given the likely volatility ahead, caution is advised, but the selling seems decidedly off the table for the foreseeable future. Investors and traders should capitalize on downturns as buying opportunities, fortified by the ongoing bullish trend and favorable financial mechanisms like interest rate differentials. Potential signal: I have no qualms about buying here. I believe that the stop loss should be neat at the 183 level, with a target of 187.50 above Ready to trade our free trading signals ? We've made a list of the best brokers to trade Forex worth using.
