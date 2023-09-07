Crude Oil Forecast: Volatility In Crude Oil Markets

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
The crude oil markets displayed a slightly negative disposition during Wednesday's trading session, indicating a slowing of momentum in the ongoing rally. Whether it's West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Crude Oil or Brent, the recent surge appears to be taking a breather. Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1 Read full review Get Started Wednesday's trading activity saw WTI markets retracting somewhat, signaling a likely pause in the asset's upward movement. However, the market landscape still appears conducive for future buying opportunities. Notably, both Russia and Saudi Arabia have elected to extend their production cuts, causing some short-term market volatility but overall contributing to upward pressure. While momentum can only carry a market so far, signs suggest this might be more of a rest stop than the end of the road.Support levels for WTI could be located around the $85 mark, with subsequent support potentially at $82.50. In contrast, the $90 level could serve as an achievable upward target over a reasonable timeframe. Investors are advised to seek value during pullbacks, exploiting the market's temporary slow-down for longer-term gains.Brent markets, too, witnessed a slight drawback on Wednesday, finding resistance around the $90 mark. This resistance suggests that the market may have been over-extended to the upside. However, the pullback presents a valuable buying opportunity. The $85 level is likely to establish itself as the new market floor, offering a stable platform for future growth.Investors Should be Keenly Attuned to Support and Resistance LevelsBoth markets, notably, have recently experienced a "golden cross"-a technical indicator showing bullish pressure over the long term. Given the strong upward trends, shorting the market at this stage would seem counterintuitive.Despite momentary setbacks, the oil markets have shown substantial resilience and potential for further growth. Persistent supply issues, particularly in the context of extended production cuts by key players like Russia and Saudi Arabia, are likely to push Brent toward the $100 level and WTI toward $95 over the longer term.In the end, while the markets for both WTI and Brent Crude have encountered some resistance and pullback, they remain strongly positioned for future growth. These pullbacks should not be perceived as a red flag but rather as an opportunity to invest at a relative discount. Both markets have exhibited long-term bullish signs, making them unsuitable for shorting but excellent for those looking to capitalize on future upticks. Investors should be keenly attuned to support and resistance levels, as well as production and supply developments, to make informed decisions in these volatile but promising markets.Ready to trade WTI Crude Oil FX ? We've shortlisted the best Forex Oil trading brokers in the industry for you.
