Natural Gas Forecast: Looking To Build Itself Back Up

The natural gas market is showing signs of positivity during Wednesday's trading session, albeit with a sense of consolidation. At the heart of the current natural gas dynamics is a continubuild-up. The 50-day EMA looms in the vicinity, underscoring the market's penchant for oscillation. In essence, this is a market riddled with questions, largely due to a multitude of potential driving forces. Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1 Read full review Get Started One significant factor to consider is the ongoing struggle within the European Union to secure sufficient natural gas supplies for the impending winter season. This challenge forms the crux of a particular trading thesis, characterized by non-leveraged positions via exchange-traded funds (ETFs). This approach allows for extended positions compared to the futures market, owing to the inherent uncertainty surrounding the timing of a market upswing. As winter approaches, demand for natural gas typically surges, and a fall rally in natural gas prices is a well-established pattern.However, this market's appeal extends beyond European woes. The market's fundamentals and external factors point towards an upward trajectory. The European Union's likely recourse is to source liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States. Since the natural gas contract in question is rooted in themarket, it's only a matter of time before the Europeans enter the market to secure their supplies.The Market is ConsolidatingFor traders eyeing potential price levels, breaking above the $3.00 mark could pave the way for a move toward the 200-day EMA. Beyond that, the market could set its sights on the $5.00 level over a few months. It's worth noting that robust support exists, extending down to the $2.00 level. However, occasional pullbacks should not be discounted.In essence, this is an investment scenario rather than a short-term trade. The natural gas market is poised for potential gains, bolstered by both cyclical patterns and the European Union's need to secure LNG supplies. It's a market that will likely continue to raise questions, but for those with a longer-term perspective, it presents an intriguing opportunity.In conclusion, the natural gas market's current state is one of consolidation, but underlying factors indicate a potential upward trajectory. The European Union's need for natural gas and the market's cyclical patterns suggest a favorable investment outlook for those willing to hold positions through market fluctuations.Ready to trade FX Natural Gas ? Here are the best commodity trading platforms to choose from.
