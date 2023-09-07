Silver Forecast: Tries To Stabilize A Bit After A Selloff

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
Silver is currently in a phase of selling, showing signs of a bid during Wednesday's trading session in early hours, only to drop again. Silver finds itself sandwiched between two key technical indicators: the 50-day EMA and the 200-day EMA. This often results in a lot of market noise, making it challenging to predict short-term price movements. The next direction for silver largely depends on its ability to recapture the 50-day EMA. Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1 Read full review Get Started Should silver manage to regain this level, there is a potential target at the $24.50 mark. However, if the market takes a downturn and breaks below the low point of Wednesday's candlestick, it could trigger a descent toward the 200-day EMA, currently hovering around $23.40.Silver is known for its inherent volatility, and this is reflected in the market's frequent erratic behavior. Additionally, silver tends to react to movements in thedollar andinterest rates. A weakerdollar can provide some support to silver prices, although it doesn't necessarily guarantee a significant uptrend.Moreover, silver has an industrial component to its demand. Therefore, it's important to monitor whether there is increased demand from the industrial sector. At present, it may not be the case, but it remains a variable to watch. After all, most of the“Green Neal Deal” is going to demand more silver to build the infrastructure necessary.
This is a long-term driver of demand, but it does wax and wane a bit at times.Keep a Watchful Eye on Key LevelsThedollar's recent negativity during Wednesday's trading session has offered some relief to the silver market. However, this doesn't automatically translate into a major rally. Silver currently resides within a consolidation range, with $25.50 as the upper boundary and $22.50 as the lower limit. If it hovers around the midpoint of this range, uncertainty and hesitation are likely to persist.In conclusion, the silver market is currently in a state of relative stability, characterized by noise and fluctuations. Its performance is closely linked to thedollar's movements and interest rates. While the market is not showing strong indications of a significant upward trend now, traders can keep a watchful eye on key levels and thedollar's correlation for potential trading opportunities in this unpredictable environment.Ready to trade our Forex daily forecast ? We've shortlisted the best forex broker list for you to check out.
