President Asks Student If She Watched Barbie Movie

President Ranil Wickremesinghe asked a student if she watched the latest Barbie movie, which has become a global hit.

The President posed the question when he met students of Sivali Central College, Ratnapura at the Presidential Secretariat.

During the meeting with the students the President asked a student if she watches English movies.

“What was that new one? Barbie... Did you watch that?” the President asked the student.

The girl responded saying she did not watch the movie yet but is still keen to watch it.

The President then jokingly asked her what's the use of studying English if she hasn't watched the popular movie.

Barbie is a 2023 American fantasy comedy film directed by Greta Gerwig, from a screenplay she wrote with Noah Baumbach.

Based on the Barbie fashion dolls by Mattel, it is the first live-action Barbie film after numercomputer-animated films and specials. The film stars Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, and follows the pair on a journey of self-discovery following an existential crisis.

Meanwhile, during the interaction with the students, the President explained the role of the Presidential Secretariat in Sri Lanka's Government decision-making process, its history and structure. He shared plans to establish 10 new universities in the country and facilitate higher education opportunities in England and America through student loans.

Students will have the freedom to choose their desired subjects and educational reforms, including new technology colleges, are under consideration. (Colombo Gazette)