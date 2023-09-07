Damaged Train To Be Removed From Gotthard By End September

“The damage is immense,” admitted Peter Kummer, SBB's Director of Infrastructure, to journalists during a visit to the site. It will take months for trains to return to the damaged east tube.

Every day, up to 50 people work in the tube to remove wagons and debris. Twenty-two wagons and two locomotives have already been transported. And yet, the multifunctional site in Faido still presents an image of destruction. Eight wagons that came off the tracks are still there. They were either compressed or torn apart in the accident.

Evacuating them is all the more complex. They have to be taken apart, as they can no longer roll. To do this, the personnel on site first have to secure them so that they don't topple over during dismantling.

The accident was probably caused by a broken axle. Before derailing, the freight train damaged 7 km of track. As a result, some 20,000 concrete sleepers will have to be replaced.

To evacuate the damaged rolling stock, SBB had to install a temporary track. The workers are working in shifts under difficult conditions: it's up to 40 degrees Celsin the heart of the mountain, and the air is dense and sometimes dusty. Every 45 minutes, workers take a 15-minute break in a refrigerated area.

On Wednesday, journalists invited to the site had to equip themselves with a hard hat and protective clothing, as well as goggles, a dust mask, gloves and earplugs. Everyone was also required to carry an oxygen self-rescuer, in case of fire.

The wrecked convoy originated in Italy and was heading north. It was loaded with Italian foodstuffs, ranging from pasta and canned tomatoes to rice and wine. Entire cartons of penne are still stacked on the platform of the tunnel's emergency station. Tin cans are piled up near the switch.

Once the last wagon has been removed at the end of September, the workers will have to dismantle the temporary track and install a new one. Two points will also have to be replaced, along with cables and the contact line.

SBB is not yet forecasting the duration of the repair work. However, the company expects to be able to start partial passenger operations from the beginning of 2024.

Freight traffic has been running again since August 23 in the undamaged tube, in convoys of four trains at a time. A total of 90 freight trains a day currently pass through the Gotthard base tunnel. Around 15 of these, like the passenger trains, travel via the ridge route.

Passenger trains cannot pass through the west tube of the base tunnel for safety reasons. In the event of an accident, passengers would have to be evacuated through the damaged tube.

SBB is working with the Federal Office of Transport (FOT) to develop an evacuation concept. Their aim is to run passenger trains through the undamaged tube as soon as possible, at weekends when demand is highest. But safety remains the top priority, the company stresses,