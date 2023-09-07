Swiss Introduces 'Green' Fare For Domestic Flights

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The rest of the CO2 emissions generated by the flight will be offset by means of climate protection projects, the company said on Thursday. Local passengers can choose between an emission reduction of 20-50% using sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). The bottom line is that airline tickets are likely to become 5-20% more expensive, SWISS CEO Dieter Vranckx said on Thursday at a meeting with journalists in Kloten.
“In the medium and long term, flying will not become cheaper,” Vranckx said. He added that it remained to be seen how many of the 15,000-20,000 passengers affected would switch to the train.
+ Air Force flies with sustainable fuel for the first time
In general, it has been possible on SWISS flights since February to pay a surcharge for a“green” fare with 20% CO2 reduction by SAF and 80% compensation through climate protection projects. However, according to the airline, this offer has so far only been used by around 3% of passengers.No alternatives
Although the airline's goals are ambitiand difficult to implement, it is sticking to its strategy, Vranckx continued. This is because there are still no electric, hybrid or hydrogen-powered aircraft on the market.“The fact that we have a completely new technology at the long-haul level is something I will not see again in my career and perhaps in my life,” he said.
+ The Swiss firm that wants to power planes with green jet fuel
Therefore, he said, CO2 offsetting projects implemented in cooperation with the Myclimate foundation are indispensable for the airline.“Offsetting is a piece of the puzzle for us. We will not achieve our goals without it.”
However, their effectiveness is controversial. A recent study by the federal technology institute ETH Zurich, for example, found that only 12% of the CO2 certificates sold would fulfil their promise.By 2030, the Lufthasubsidiary wants to halve the amount of CO2 emissions compared to 2019 and to show a CO2-neutral balance by 2050. To achieve this, SWISS is relying on new aircraft, synthetic fuels and technology in addition to green fares and offsets.
