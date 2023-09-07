Swiss Introduces 'Green' Fare For Domestic Flights

“In the medium and long term, flying will not become cheaper,” Vranckx said. He added that it remained to be seen how many of the 15,000-20,000 passengers affected would switch to the train.

In general, it has been possible on SWISS flights since February to pay a surcharge for a“green” fare with 20% CO2 reduction by SAF and 80% compensation through climate protection projects. However, according to the airline, this offer has so far only been used by around 3% of passengers.

Although the airline's goals are ambitiand difficult to implement, it is sticking to its strategy, Vranckx continued. This is because there are still no electric, hybrid or hydrogen-powered aircraft on the market.“The fact that we have a completely new technology at the long-haul level is something I will not see again in my career and perhaps in my life,” he said.

Therefore, he said, CO2 offsetting projects implemented in cooperation with the Myclimate foundation are indispensable for the airline.“Offsetting is a piece of the puzzle for us. We will not achieve our goals without it.”

However, their effectiveness is controversial. A recent study by the federal technology institute ETH Zurich, for example, found that only 12% of the CO2 certificates sold would fulfil their promise.