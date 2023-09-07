Candidates' Election Campaign Expenses Revealed

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The deadline for reporting budgets of CHF50,000 ($56,000) or more and large donations of CHF15,000 or more to the Swiss Federal Audit Office (SFAO) ended on Thursday. Figures will now be published on an ongoing basis for another two weeks.
The figures for four national parties are already known. The Centre said it is budgeting CHF2.1 million, and the Social Democrats CHF1.7 million. The Greens expect to spend CHF1.3 million, and the Protestant Party has CHF275,000 in reserve.Figures from two national associations are also available: Gastrosuisse wants to support 160 mostly centrist candidates with CHF315,000. The Swiss Bankers Association wants to support the Radical-Liberals, the Swiss People's Party, the Centre and the Liberal Greens with CHF51,000.
