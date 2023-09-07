Candidates' Election Campaign Expenses Revealed

The figures for four national parties are already known. The Centre said it is budgeting CHF2.1 million, and the Social Democrats CHF1.7 million. The Greens expect to spend CHF1.3 million, and the Protestant Party has CHF275,000 in reserve.

