Swiss Landfill Site Found To Contain Low-Level Radioactive Material

The exposure to the low-level radioactive material is minimal, but it complicates the process of landfill remediation, the chancellery said. More heavily contaminated materials must now be sorted out and disposed of as radioactive waste.

The PFAS also found are chemically, biologically and thermally very stable and hardly degradable substances, it explained. Because there is still no general regulation in Switzerland, the Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN) sets project-specific limits for disposal.

A test operation until spring 2024 will now show how the problem of PFAS can be solved during the ongoing remediation. The costs of around CHF600,000 ($670,000) for the test operation are not included in the project costs of CHF120 million, it said.

Tests at the plant and in the laboratory are to determine the additional costs to be expected. It would be possible to interrupt the remediation work until it is clear how PFAS waste has to be treated.

Between 1925 and 1976, Solothurn disposed of its waste at the Stadtmist site in the agricultural area to the west of the city. Because the three disused landfills pose a threat to the environment, they are to be totally excavated and the material properly disposed of.