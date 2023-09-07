Swiss Defence Minister Joins Instagram

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) In this way, Amherd wants to reach people where they spend more time, namely on their smartphones, the department wrote.
On her Instagram account, Amherd reportedly creates more space for dialogue with the population. She provides information about political decisions and answers questions in channel-specific video and text formats.
+ Viola Amherd named most popular Swiss minister in poll Amherd's Instagram presence is in line with the government's strategy for social media, which is intended to take into account the change in information habits and expectations. With the addition of Amherd, all members of the seven-person government except Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter have an Instagram account.
