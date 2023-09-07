Paving The Way For More Asphalt Recycling

Until now, much more asphalt waste has been produced in Switzerland than can be reused, EMPA said. Every year, 750,000 tonnes of asphalt from the Swiss road network end up in landfills.

One obstacle to more asphalt recycling has been that the binder in asphalt ages and becomes stiff over time. This leads to a susceptibility to cracking. In addition, the material is sometimes very heterogeneous.

The EMPA researchers have therefore developed calculation models that can be used to calculate the perfect mixture for a specific application. With one model, the permissible variability can be calculated depending on future use. Another model calculates the dosage of the rejuvenating agents to be added. These are oily substances that soften the old binder in the reclaimed asphalt and tmake it usable again.

On the Aathalstrasse in Uster, 30% recycled asphalt was added to the surface course. Typically, recycled material is not used in the surface course of such a heavily trafficked road, according to EMPA. Nevertheless, there were no cracks.

On the stretch over the Lukmanier Pass, the climatic conditions are considered difficult for the use of recycled asphalt. In EMPA's report, however, the material proved resistant to cracking despite temperature fluctuations.