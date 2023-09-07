Swiss Post Wants To Save Chf42 Million

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Swiss Post spokeswoman Silvana Grellmann told the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA on Thursday that the company was working consistently on its own costs and was stepping up its efforts in view of inflation and the gloomy consumer mood. The Blick newspaper first reported on the savings programme.
+ Swiss Post could resort to job cuts to plug heavy losses
Swiss Post would not confirm information from Blick according to which around 300 people are likely to lose their jobs as a result of the cost-cutting measures. This figure is“purely speculative”, Grellmann said.The areas affected by the cuts are reportedly finance, human resources, communications and information/technology, as well as the staff of Swiss Post CEO Roberto Cirillo.
MENAFN07092023000210011054ID1107028897
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.