Initiative Handed In To Save Basel Theatre

“We were shocked by the Basel government's idea to destroy a beautiful and intact theatre,” Kleimann said when handing over the signatures on Thursday. Voters should therefore decide“whether this kind of culture can continue to live”, he said.

In spring 2022 the Basel government announced plans to install a 50-metre swimming pool – which it said Basel had been wanting for decades – in the building of the current concert and theatre hall. The rental contract with the Musical Theater Basel will end by mutual agreement at the end of 2024. The cantonal government said investment of CHF50-80 million ($56-90 million) would be needed to renovate the building shell and the theatre. In addition, the theatre could not be operated sustainably without state subsidies.

+ Abuse accusations: Basel ballet school shuts training division

Shortly before the government's decision, a separate popular initiative was submitted calling for an indoor swimming pool with a 50-metre pool. The cantonal parliament decided this year to extend the voting deadline for the indoor swimming pool initiative in order to avoid conflicts with the musical theatre initiative.