Vesselon Town Hall Event Provides A Glimpse Into The Future Of Intravenous Drug Development

GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a digital town hall discussion held with industry analysts, Vesselon CEO and Co-founder Clay Larsen delivered a glimpse into the future of drug development that could revolutionize the pharmaceutical industry. The event, moderated by Endpoints News, showcased how Vesselon's drug platform can extend patents and rapidly create an endless stream of proprietary drugs. The company's bold strategy could yield multiple billion-dollar drug co-formulations by 2030 and redefine the boundaries of drug patents. Sharing the virtual stage with Larsen were EPISTAT CEO Llew Keltner MD, PhD and iECURE Inc. CEO Joe Truitt,

The three experts explained how Vesselon's drug platform boosts the effectiveness of treatments by making tissues and tumors more receptive to drugs. This is achieved by combining FDA-approved lipid microspheres and self-assembling liposomes with approved drugs during administration, improving drug distribution at the target. They use existing ultrasound machines readily available at hospitals and cancer centers to trigger varibiophysical actions that prime cells to receive the drug. This is done by directing standard diagnostic ultrasound at the diseased tissue during infusion treatment.

Vesselon's Four Step Process

Vesselon's lipid microspheres have unique characteristics that are fundamentally advantagefor this cutting-edge application of tissue modulation. Larsen outlined the drug platform's 4 step process to the audience as follows.

"Our technology not only significantly improves a drug's bioavailability by multiple fold, but perhaps more importantly, the co-formulations create a new patentable entity for each drug, again, without needing to alter it in any way," Larsen said. "Our approach is based upon our Imagent® lipid microsphere, which is FDA approved for contrast ultrasound."

Creating New Chemical Entities

This is the real value proposition for Vesselon's drug platform; it allows pharmaceutical companies to create a new chemical entity that creates new IP, which could extend a drug life cycle for many years under a patent-protected environment-without having to change the active ingredient's manufacturing, packaging, or distribution. Truitt explained, "Unlike improvements to formulation that we often see where you maybe take a one-month injectable and maybe make it three months or six months, where you're not really changing the outcome or the efficacy, in this case, the promise of having a potential better efficacy along with the new chemical entity designation and patent is just really an attractive situation for any franchise."

When asked what makes Vesselon an attractive candidate for acquisition, Truitt said that when an acquisition happens, whether it's analysts that are doing the work or bankers or strategic partners, "...there's always a terminal date which is the end of your IP in the financial model. Vesselon's drug platform is extending that terminal date to the new IP, in the new chemical entity. You're talking about a massive value inflection just on that fact alone. But what's also very interesting here is you get a terminal patent expiration, but you could extend that extremely important in any acquisition."

As IP diligence is always exhaustive, the fact that Vesselon's drug platform is already well established means an acquiring company is not taking on the CMC risk that they would in a new program.

Platform Flexibility

Speaking to the flexibility of Vesselon's drug platform, Keltner said: "In terms of where the platform can be used in tissue, if you can image it with ultrasound, you can treat it. That literally is the limit because Vesselon is using diagnostic ultrasound from a normal diagnostic ultrasound machine at FDA approved frequencies. Additionally, Vesselon's microspheres are in fact FDA approved. They've been used in many, many thousands of patients for imaging at very, very high doses and concentrations. There is a very large safety data package on the microspheres themselves."

Vesselon's solution modulates the tumor microenvironment with biophysics using a combination of gas microspheres and ultrasound to introduce new cellular-level biophysical modes of action to work in concert with the molecular mechanism of action of a selected active drug. This effect can be limited to the target by aiming the ultrasound transducer and beam only at the tumor area to ensure total tumor coverage as well as treatment to the immediate periphery of tissue.

About Vesselon Inc.

Vesselon, Inc. is pioneering the development of patentable drug co-formulations using FDA-approved biophysically activated lipid microspheres and self-assembling liposomes. Their innovations promise to make targeted tissues more receptive to therapeutic drugs, ushering in a new era of unprecedented efficacy in medicine.

