Sysdyne Technologies Expands Leadership Team Appointing Scott Loomis As Chief Financial Officer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Loomis brings over 30 years of Financial Management Experience, concentrated in Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and Technology Services companies.
STAMFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Sysdyne Technologies , the Leading Cloud-Native Software Platform for Ready-Mix Concrete Producers, welcomes Scott Loomis as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Scott will head the finance, accounting and back-office responsibilities for the company, in addition to leading human resources. Scott is a certified public accountant (CPA) and holds over 30 years of experience in accounting and corporate finance, bringing a proven track record of improving financial structure, systems, processes and models for Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) businesses. Scott's particular area of expertise is building financial platforms for high-growth stage businesses so that they can achieve scale.
“We are delighted to have Scott join the leadership team, as his experience will drive further operational efficiency and level-up our business analysis and forecasting, strengthening our decision making and supporting our organic and inorganic growth goals,” said Jill Zhang, President and Chief Executive Officer at Sysdyne Technologies.“Our second to none cloud-native product portfolio, interoperable technology platform, independence, and high-quality customer support are key differentiators for Sysdyne in the market, and the market's favorable reception is driving record software subscription bookings. Scott's track record in helping high-growth companies scale will ensure that our customers continue to receive the exceptional partnership experience, business value, and innovation that Sysdyne's known for in the ready-mix industry.”
Prior to joining Sysdyne Technologies, Scott was CFO at Lumesis where he supported the company's accelerated revenue and valuation growth. Scott's early career includes experience as a Senior Accountant at Deloitte & Touche. Scott is a graduate of Mount St. Mary's College in Maryland and is based in the greater New York City area, working closely with the team at the company's headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut.
About Sysdyne
Sysdyne is the only fully interoperable cloud-native software platform purpose built for ready-mix concrete operations; from sales, to production, to delivery management, billing and analytics (BI). Sysdyne's innovative cloud batch, cloud dispatch, delivery tracking, paperless ticketing, and customer collaboration applications help concrete producers run more efficiently and profitably. Sysdyne is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, with full product suitebased support servicing customers around the world.
For more information contact:
Ed Rusch
Sysdyne Technologies
MENAFN07092023003118003196ID1107028866
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.