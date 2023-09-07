Stay & Play Pickleball In Stunning Lake Arenal Costa Rica

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Travelers can stay & play pickleball in 4 locations around Lake Arenal Costa Rica
COSTA RICA, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Cabañas Koi , located in Tronadora Costa Rica, is excited to announce their additional tour selection of Stay & Play Pickleball Costa Rica! With nearly 15 years of experience providing customized door to door travel in Costa Rica, the Stay & Play addition will only enhance the vacationers offering who love travel and enjoy playing pickleball. As we know, pickleball has changed the face of the world so quickly, as one of the fastest growing sports. While travelers tour amazing Costa Rica, they can join local players at local courts, utilize private courts, and/or have time to play daily during their trips if they choose. Recently launched with the pickleball wave, Cabañas Koi has expanded their community partners businesses who also provide lodging, meals, transportation, and a variety of adventures for all-inclusive trips at affordable travel prices. Visitors can customize their entire trip, and in addition enjoy discounted travel opportunities if they assist in coordinating a group of 12 or more people to Stay & Play Pickleball in stunning Costa Rica!
In addition, travelers with a desire to Travel with Purpose, can also engage in a variety of volunteer and community enhancing projects with Led2Serve . This 14 year old based 501(c)(3) can assist in this effort. Wonderful for high school Study Abroad students, Stay & Play can engage students in a meaningful spring break trip to support surrounding communities and join local students to play and practice a language exchange.
Lodging partners include the founding location at Cabañas Koi, a 5 star and Superhost in Tronadora, Costa Rica. Offering meals cooked by locals, and in complete support of women owned and local businesses, this adorable 6 cabin community is newly built and a short walk to the courts. State & Play also has partners in 3 additional locations you may preview on their website. With all local guides, transport and extensive knowledge of the country, these founders have steadily become one of the premier travel organizations in Costa Rica.
For travelers considering a visit to one of the most beautiful and friendly countries in the world, who enjoy pickleball, this is an affordable alternative to consider. From touchdown to take off, the team at Stay & Play Pickleball Costa Rica designs a trips for all skill level of travelers who want to engage their pickleball tribe to visit and play.
Contact Stay & Play Pickleball Costa Rica for more information or to custom design trips catering to singles, couples, age 55+, beginners, or the 4.5+ players. Most trips include a traveling Pro , who teaches during the morning times, leaving afternoons for adventure time and exploration of one of the worlds happiest place to live. Pura Vida!
Stay & Play Pickleball Costa Rica
