Kleinschmidt Awarded The South Fork Tolt Spillway Options Analysis Project With Seattle Public Utilities

South Fork Tolt Spillway Options Analysis Project
Project will involve evaluation and enhancement of dam infrastructure this project provides a great opportunity to use our local hydraulic structures, dam safety, and permitting expertise and experience to assist with an important local project” - Carl Mannheim, P.E., Project Manager and Principal EngineerREDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Kleinschmidt Associates, an engineering, regulatory, and environmental consulting firm, has been selected by Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) to provide engineering and permitting services to support Seattle Public Utilities in evaluating options to improve the spillway at South Fork Tolt Dam, located east of Seattle, Washington.
The South Fork Tolt Project is owned and operated jointly by two departments of the City of Seattle, Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) and Seattle City Light (SCL). The project currently provides drinking water for approximately one-third of SPU's 1.5 million customers in the Seattle area, in addition to providing hydropower, flood mitigation and other benefits. Recent studies completed by the City have recommended further studies to develop and review options for potential operation and maintenance improvements.
SPU selected Kleinschmidt to assist with these additional studies and to identify potential improvement options for the spillway, using a multi-criteria analysis to narrow down initial choices to a final selection. Evaluation factors will include dam safety, water supply resilience, and the potential impacts on the environment and community. Varitechnological methods, including two physical hydraulic models and a computational fluid dynamics model, will be employed to better understand the spillway's hydraulic characteristics.
“I am really excited about supporting SPU with this project.,” said Carl Mannheim, P.E., Project Manager and Principal Engineer at the Redmond, WA, office of Kleinschmidt.“Together with our local teaming partners Clarity Engineering, RIE Consultants, and Ott-Sakai, this project provides a great opportunity to use our local hydraulic structures, dam safety, and permitting expertise and experience to assist with an important local project.”
The project began in January 2023 and has an estimated completion date in early 2024.
About Kleinschmidt
Kleinschmidt Associates performs engineering, regulatory and environmental consulting for North American energy companies and governmental agencies who strive to protect and enhance the natural environment without compromising performance. We work at the intersection of regulatory requirements, environmental science, and engineering solutions to achieve our client's objectives.
For over half a century, Kleinschmidt has continually delivered new ideas that offer practical solutions to tough problems and sensitive issues. Our goal is to bring energy, water, and the environment into balance so future generations will thrive. For more information, visit .
