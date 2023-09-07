Colebreit Engineering Announces New Director Of Marketing, Judy Campbell

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
New Director of Marketing of ColeBreit Engineering, Judy Campbell
ColeBreit Engineering Logo
Aerial view of Bend, Oregon where ColeBreit Engineering is headquartered Judy brings strategic insights and a well-rounded background of experience to the team. We look forward to introducing her to clients and partners as we continue to grow.” - Laura Breit, Managing Principal and CEO of ColeBreitBEND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- ColeBreit Engineering , based in Bend, Oregon, announced today that Judy Campbell has joined the firm as Director of Marketing.
Formerly the President of Campbell Consulting Group – a national boutique PR and strategic communications firm - Campbell brings nearly three decades of PR, thought leadership and marketing experience to the team. Before Campbell, she was the International PR Manager at Nike.
Campbell will oversee the marketing department and report to founder, managing principal and CEO Laura Breit. Campbell will be actively engaged in the expansion of ColeBreit's marketing team in Oregon and California, specifically seeking candidates with marketing experience in the AEC (architecture, engineering, construction) industry. Interested? Click here for our Careers page .
Managing Principal and CEO of ColeBreit, Laura Breit, said, "Judy has partnered withon projects since 2018, and we're excited that she's now officially joiningas our Director of Marketing. She brings strategic insights and a well-rounded background of experience to the team. We look forward to introducing her to clients and partners as ColeBreit continues to grow."
ColeBreit has been growing quickly in recent years. Its acquisition of Axiom Engineers last year enabled the firm to expand and keep up with the demand for top quality MEP engineering services up and down the West Coast. Now employing 55 professionals, ColeBreit, a 100% women-owned Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing (MEP) engineering and design firm has three offices in Oregon – Bend, Corvallis and Medford – and three in California – Monterey, Napa and Santa Cruz – bringing the total number of offices to six.
ColeBreit's team possesses vast experience in a variety of sectors including education, commercial, public, healthcare, hospitality, residential, biotech, industrial and agricultural, including the wine industry.
About ColeBreit Engineering
ColeBreit Engineering is a client-focused Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing (MEP) engineering and design firm offering a full range of integrated services. Founded in 2013, ColeBreit Engineering has six offices across Oregon and California and works with clients throughout the Pacific Northwest, Northern California and nationally. The team has extensive experience in mechanical, electrical, plumbing and fire protection engineering, as well as energy, sustainability and commissioning services. ColeBreit Engineering is a certified Women-Owned Business in California, Oregon, and Washington and with the federal government (WBE). Visit or followon LinkedIn for our latest news and updates.
Haley Polis
ColeBreit Engineering
+1 541-410-9112
emailhere
MENAFN07092023003118003196ID1107028862
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.