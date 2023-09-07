Frank Acosta Announces Run As Independent For U.S. Senate In 2024 Representing Michigan

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Frank Acosta for U.S. Senate 2024
Frank Acosta announces campaign for United States Senate representing the State of Michigan as an Independent candidate
Michigan businessman and Army Vetrean, Frank Acosta, Sr. announced his campaign for United States Senate representing Michigan as an Independent candidate. This moment calls for a different approach and an independent voice who will stand up for Michigan. I was given a second chance at life and running for Senate is an extension of my desire to serve.” - Frank AcostaNORTHVILLE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Today, Michigan businessman and Army Vetrean, Frank Acosta , Sr. of Wayne County, announced his campaign for the United States Senate representing the State of Michigan as an Independent candidate. Acosta is running to fill the Senate seat which will be vacated by retiring Senator Debbie Stabenow when she ends her term in January 2025.
“This moment calls for a different approach to leadership and an independent voice who will stand up for Michigan. Too many D.C. politicians have found their success through division politics and, in this divisive time, I believe change is necessary. I will be the one who listens to residents and strives to make their communities safer, strengthen our democracy and expand opportunities for everyone.”
For the past decade, Acosta has been overseeing the Frank Acosta Foundation which he established after remarkably surviving an advanced throat cancer. His foundation provides valuable spiritual support and aid to University of Michigan's Helping Hands Fund which assist the most vulnerable by providing resources for patient's cancer treatments.
Acosta, a veteran of the United States Army, was motivated to run for the U.S. Senate after witnessing first-hand the poor treatment of American Veterans at local VA Hospitals.“I am a proud member of a generation of Americans who went out and fought to make the world safe for democracy and provide more opportunity for the next generations. After seeing Veterans, like myself, denied access to affordable health care, I vowed to end this wrongdoing. I will ensure the VA does not fall short of serving the heroes who stood tall for us. If you serve, you deserve, period”.
Acosta brings diverse and impressive private sector experience and achieved the American Dream by building a successful career in his Michigan-based, professional video company. As an outsider, Acosta has a fresh, pragmatic approach to politics and wants to be a bulwark against federal policy intrusions and help protect the freedoms of Michigan families.
“I will put forward practical plans that will help create and bring more jobs to the State of Michigan. My tax credits for college expenses will help hard working families have a path to prosper and eliminating the federal income tax for those over the age of 75 will help alleviate the economic pressure too many of our Michigan seniors face with skyrocketing inflation.”
After seeing the devastating effects of inflation on the Michigan economy, Acosta campaigns on creating a mandatory 5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) to Social Security to counteract the effects of rising prices in the economy.
Acosta is a first generation Mexican-American and strives to live the life that his proud, hard-working parents fought to give him. Acosta believes strongly in the inherited values of faith, integrity and perseverance and his work whether as an author, father, entrepreneur or Veteran is deeply rooted in his faith.
“I have the choice to stand on the sidelines and watch America fall deeper into despair, but that is not in my spirit. I was given a second chance at life and running for the United States Senate is an extension of my desire to serve, this time, to serve all the citizens of my beloved state of Michigan.
For more information, please visit: Frankacosta2024
Frank Acosta
Frank Acosta for Senate 2024
+1 248-917-1155
MENAFN07092023003118003196ID1107028861
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.