Brand 316 - Providing Support For The Formerly Incarcerated Through Training

Brand 316 | Christian Prison Ministry | Reentry | Career and Reintegration Training
Family or Friend In Prison - Refer them to us!
Career Training for Inmates and the Formerly Incarcerated | Recidivism | Second Chance Employment
As part of our mission to facilitate the reintegration of the formerly incarcerated, we are reaching out to the body of Christ for vital support. We are asking for the Body of Christ to take a new look at a large mission field. We serve a God of second Chances and encourage you to consider Isaiah 61:1.” - David Phillips, Brand 316 IncWICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Brand 316, a Christian Prison Ministry , is taking a transformative step forward in the lives of individuals recently released from incarceration. As part of their mission to facilitate the successful reintegration of the formerly incarcerated, they are reaching out to the community and the body of Christ for vital support. Their program's success relies on partnerships that extend from prayers and time commitment to volunteers, housing, mentors, financial assistance, and more. Brand 316 encourages individuals, churches and businesses to consider supporting Brand 316 ! There are several opportunities from volunteering, praying, writing letters and financial support.
Changing Perceptions of the Formerly Incarcerated:
David Phillips, the founder of Brand 316 , carries a profound testimony of how God used his time in prison to transform his life. His inspiring story serves as a testament to the redemptive power of faith and commitment to helping those who have been incarcerated. Brand 316 invites you to arrange a meeting between David and the churches missions committee or to have David share his story with members of the congregation. David's testimony is a compelling illustration of how second chances and the love of Christ can lead to remarkable change and impact. Contact Brand 316 ( ) to schedule this powerful experience, and let David's story inspire the community to become part of the transformative work of Brand 316 and follow our calling from Psalm 10:18.
Mentorship and Volunteering: Building Bridges to Success
Without a direct partnership with the body of Christ, the program's potential for success is limited. Brand 316 urgently needs the prayers and time commitment of Christians who believe in the power of transformation. Volunteers play a pivotal role in their efforts, and mentoring is an exceptional opportunity to make a difference. They are in constant need of mentors who can dedicate just one hour a week for six weeks. This commitment goes a long way in providing guidance, support, and the chance for someone recently released to forge a new path.
Creating a Support Network for Lasting Change
The value of a strong support network upon release is immeasurable. This is where the church and its members come in. No matter someone's profession, they can contribute. Financial planners, counselors, retirees – there's a role for everyone. Financial planners can teach courses on basic financial management. Counselors can provide much-needed support for those overcoming trauma. The skills and life experience of retirees can truly impact lives in a profound way.
Small and Large Business Partnerships: Empowering the Future
Businesses and business owners have a significant role to play in the mission of Brand 316. Graduates from the program are equipped to be valuable assets to companies. Studies show that formerly incarcerated individuals are often more loyal, hardworking, and grateful employees. They actively invite businesses to consider hiring their graduates and become part of their transformation journey. Their commitment to work during the program training reflects their dedication to long-term career growth and they have proven to be wonderful employees.
Vital Immediate Needs: Housing, Transportation, and Donations
Stable housing and transportation are pivotal in successful reintegration for the recently released. The ministry seeks partnerships with halfway houses to provide safe housing for their participants and donations of properties for houses for the recently released. The houses that Brand 316 fully operates can have a lasting impact on the lives of those striving for a fresh start in life. Additionally, transportation challenges can be overcome with the help of the community. Donations of vehicles in decent working condition or alternatives such as bicycles, mopeds, or electric scooters can greatly assist those in need.
Donations: Financial and Clothing
Financial donations, large or small, are always appreciated and needed. Donations can be designated to specific programs, individuals, or support our ministry as a whole. Brand 316 is also in need of clothing donations, from gently used t-shirts to business attire, shoes, and socks.
Prayer: A Vital Component of Our Success
Above all, Brand 316 ask for prayers. A commitment to prayer is crucial for their continued success. By signing up for the newsletter, interested parties can receive updates and specific prayer requests that have a powerful impact on their mission. Prayer has the ability to transform lives and situations, and dedication to that is a cornerstone of our journey.
Brand 316 is dedicated to achieving lasting change through Christ-centered personal, professional, and spiritual development. With God at the forefront, they are confident that their mission is achievable with the support of the community and the body of Christ.
Brand 316, Inc was founded by David Phillips. David is the son of Dr. Keith Phillips who founded World Impact over 50 years ago. David graduated from AzPacific University and worked for two Global 500 companies. He then started a successful digital marketing firm that employed nearly 50 people and worked with hundreds of clients worldwide. In 2017, David was arrested by federal agents and convicted by jury despite maintaining his innocence. You are encouraged you to watch and listen to the powerful testimony of David Phillips on our website.
Brand 316 is a 501 (C) (3) nonprofit Christian ministry located in Wichita, KS. You are encouraged to view their website at .
"All Scripture is God-breathed and is useful for teaching, rebuking, correcting and training in righteousness" 2 Timothy 3:16
David Phillips
Brand 316, INC
+1 424-235-8704
Support Brand 316 | Donate Time, Experience or Financially | Ways to Help the Formerly Incarcerated
