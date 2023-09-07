Neonatal Ventilator Market Growth Is Expected To Reach At Us$ 798.1 Million By 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Neonatal Ventilator Market Overview
The neonatal ventilator market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2022-2032. North America is set to dominate the sales of neonatal ventilator
ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The neonatal ventilator market achieved a valuation of US$ 387.05 million. It is anticipated to exhibit a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth rate of 6.0% in 2022, ultimately closing at US$ 413.37 million. Looking ahead to the period spanning 2023 to 2033, the market is poised to experience a substantial acceleration in growth, with a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%, culminating in a valuation of US$ 798.1 million.
Several key factors are driving this growth trajectory. These include a notable surge in demand for neonatal ventilators, an enhanced awareness among healthcare professionals regarding the benefits of neonatal ventilator usage, advancements in invasive respiratory support systems, increased government initiatives aimed at respiratory disorder prevention and treatment, and a growing adoption of advanced neonatal ventilators by hospitals and other end users.
Download a Sample Copy of This Report:
The North American region played a significant role in the neonatal ventilator market in 2021, and this dominance is projected to persist throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to several key factors, including an increase in awareness, augmented government spending in the healthcare sector, and the adoption of advanced neonatal ventilation technology for both emergency and routine applications.
Numermanufacturers of neonatal ventilators are expanding their global presence, with North America maintaining its leading position in the neonatal ventilator market due to a rising number of neonates affected by chronic respiratory failure diseases in the region. For instance, data from the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2018 indicated a 2% increase in the preterm birth rate in the United States, a trend that is anticipated to continue over the analysis period.
Top Key Players in Neonatal Ventilator Market
Smith Medical
Medtronic Plc.
Phillips Respironics
Breas Medical
CareFusion
Drager Medical
ResMed
Maquet
Hamilton Medical
GE Healthcare
The growth of the neonatal ventilator market is underpinned by several key drivers and trends:
Prevalence of Premature Births: The increasing incidence of premature births is a major driver of market growth. Premature infants often experience respiratory complications due to underdeveloped lungs, necessitating the use of neonatal ventilators for respiratory support.
Advancements in Neonatal Care: Ongoing advancements in medical technology have led to the development of more advanced and user-friendly neonatal ventilators. These technological innovations improve the quality of care provided to neonatal patients, contributing to market expansion.
Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICUs): The expansion of Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICUs) and neonatal care facilities within hospitals reflects the growing emphasis on providing specialized care for neonatal patients. These units require reliable ventilatory support systems, which drive the demand for neonatal ventilators.
Respiratory Distress Syndrome (RDS): Respiratory Distress Syndrome (RDS) is a common condition in premature infants. Neonatal ventilators are indispensable in managing RDS and other respiratory disorders in neonates. As the prevalence of these conditions persists, the demand for neonatal ventilators remains robust.
Neonatal Ventilator Market- Competitive Landscape
Prominent players in the Neonatal Ventilator Industry are taking advantage of the rapidly increasing demand for the Neonatal Ventilator in variapplications. To further their outreach, players are relying on collaborations, partnerships and acquisitions with existing small, medium and large-scale vendors. Some prominent market developments are as follows:
In January 2022, ICU Medical completed the acquisition of Smiths Medical. This acquisition helped ICU to expand its product portfolio in the intensive care department, including the addition of syringe and ambulatory pumps, peripheral IV catheters, and respiratory equipment.
In October 2021, Movair launched Luisa, a portable and life-supporting ventilator with high-flow oxygen therapy in the United States. The device can be used in homes, hospitals, or institutions.
Neonatal Ventilator Market Market Trends:
Technological Advancements: Ongoing advancements in ventilator technology, including improved sensors, touchscreen interfaces, and remote monitoring capabilities, enhance the efficiency and safety of neonatal ventilation.
Neonatal-specific Design: Ventilator manufacturers are increasingly focusing on designing ventilators specifically for neonatal use, with features and settings tailored to the unique needs of this patient population.
Non-Invasive Ventilation: Non-invasive ventilation methods, such as CPAP and high-flow therapy, are gaining prominence due to their effectiveness and reduced risk of complications associated with invasive ventilation.
Integrated Respiratory Care: The integration of multiple respiratory care functions, such as ventilation, oxygen therapy, and airway management, into a single device is becoming more common, streamlining neonatal care processes.
Home-Based Ventilation: There is a growing trend towards home-based neonatal ventilation systems, enabling neonates with chronic respiratory conditions to receive care in a familiar environment.
Key Segments Covered in the Neonatal Ventilator Industry Survey
By Product Type :
Invasive Neonatal Ventilator
Non-Invasive Neonatal Ventilator
Hybrid Neonatal Ventilator
by End-User :
Hospitals
Neonatal Clinics
Nursing Homes
Other End Users
By Modality :
Portable Devices
Transportable Devices
Standalone Devices
By Region :
North America
Europe
Latin America
Japan
APEJ
Middle East & Africa
Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:
Key Features and Requirements:
Low Tidal Volumes: Neonatal ventilators deliver small tidal volumes suitable for the delicate lungs of premature infants.
Precise Pressure Control: These ventilators provide precise control over airway pressure to minimize the risk of lung injury.
Humidification and Temperature Control: Ventilators often include integrated humidifiers and temperature control systems to maintain optimal conditions for neonatal respiratory support.
Alarms and Monitoring: Neonatal ventilators come equipped with sophisticated alarm systems and monitoring capabilities to ensure the safety and well-being of newborn patients.
Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:
Non-invasive Ventilator Market: Non-invasive ventilator market will grow at 5.8% over the forecast years (2023-2033). U.S region is expected to be the most lucrative market.
Fetal and Neonatal Heart Monitor Market: Fetal and Neonatal Heart Monitor Market to reach US$ 15.2 Billion by 2033 at a 5.5% CAGR. Market growth is aided by the rising number of preterm/premature births
Contact:
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
E Mail :
S. N. Jha
Fact.MR
+1 628-251-1583
emailhere
Visiton social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
MENAFN07092023003118003196ID1107028859
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.