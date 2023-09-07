Saul Beltran Announces 'Grounded Men': A New Approach To Retreats For Today's Accomplished Men

Saul and his group of men doing "Cowboy Sht"

Saul next to his friends "Joe dispenza" and "David Meltzer" during one of the retreats

To be a man is not just about dominance and machismo; it's about embracing vulnerability, being helpful, and being aware of oneself and others

A transformative retreat for the modern man seeking growth beyond career success.

Saul Beltran

Grounded Men Retreats



