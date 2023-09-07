Saul Beltran Announces 'Grounded Men': A New Approach To Retreats For Today's Accomplished Men

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Saul and his group of men doing "Cowboy Sht"
Saul next to his friends "Joe dispenza" and "David Meltzer" during one of the retreats
To be a man is not just about dominance and machismo; it's about embracing vulnerability, being helpful, and being aware of oneself and others
A transformative retreat for the modern man seeking growth beyond career success. Grounded Men isn't just another retreat. It's a revolution for the modern man who's ready to turn the next chapter of his life into a straight-up saga of awesome” - Saul BeltranSANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- In today's dynamic environment, many accomplished men find themselves yearning for more than just professional success. They seek a deeper, soulful connection. Recognizing this, Saul Beltran has initiated 'Grounded Men'.
Grounded Men is distinct from typical retreats. It's not just about relaxation. Instead, It offers a genuine challenge-a medium for profound personal evolution. Beltran presents a unique blend: intensive exercises, state-of-the-art anti-aging strategies, grounding atmospheres, and, in his words, some 'COWBOY SHIT'-activities designed to resonate with one's core essence.
Beltran's approach isn't based on mere theory; it's birthed from personal experience. Mentored by figures like Matt Hussey, David Meltzer, Ben Greenfield, and Peter Park, Beltran's expertise is evident. As he mentions, "The insights offered come from those who have genuinely embraced transformation." Dr. Joe Dispenza is also among the luminaries guiding his vision.
Beltran's initiative is primarily targeted at high-achievers. These individuals often have a drive that goes beyond professional milestones. They are eager for introspection, personal growth, and facing life's challenges head-on.
For Beltran, success is defined by the personal transformations witnessed in attendees. When participants leave with a renewed sense of purpose, invigorated relationships, and a boost in health and well-being-that signifies achievement for him.
At its core, Grounded Men aims to offer a fresh perspective on modern masculinity. It fuses elements of strength with introspection, aiming to help participants tap into their latent passion and purpose.
Saul sums it up like this: "Grounded Men isn't just another retreat. It's a revolution for the modern man who's ready to turn the next chapter of his life into a straight-up saga of awesome."
