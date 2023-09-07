EQS-News: MPH Health Care AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results

MPH Health Care AG: Half-year result 2023

MPH Health Care AG: Half-year result 2023



Preliminary IFRS result for the first half of 2023 published. Equity asset value) increases from 188.0 mn euros as of 31 March 2023 to 206.0 mn euros as of 30 June 2023. This corresponds to 48.12 euros per share (previyear 30 June 2022: 36.51 euros). The equity ratio is 93.3%.



Berlin, 7 September 2023 - MPH Health Care AG (ISIN: DE000A289V03) announces the preliminary IFRS consolidated result for the first half of 2023. Accordingly, equity decreased from 221.4 mn euros as of 31 December 2022 to 206.0 mn euros as of 30 June 2023. Theasset value (NAV) per share tamounts to 48.12 euros. At the same time in the previyear, the NAV was 36.51 euros per share. The year-over-year increase is around 32%.



The equity ratio as at 30.06.2023 remained high at 93.3% compared to 31.12.2022 (93.4%). The IFRS result for the first half of 2023 was -15.4 mn euros (previyear -36.0 mn euros). This result is mainly due to book losses in the context of the fair value measurement of the participations as at the reporting date, which do not affect liquidity.



MPH AG is an investment company whose investments are reported as financial assets under the balance sheet item "Financial assets" and are valued "at fair value through profit or loss" on the balance sheet date. Theloss for the period results primarily from the fair value measurement of the listed investments held as at the balance sheet date, which is due to the lower stock market prices of the investments compared to the previyear's balance sheet date of 31 December 2022.



The share price of the investment M1 Kliniken AG decreased from 9.06 euros on 31

December 2022 to 7.98 euros on 30 June 2023. On 6 September 2023 the share price was already back at 8.72 euros. The share price of the investment CR Energy AG decreased slightly from 32.00 euros on 31.12.2022 to 31.70 euros on 30.06.2023.



"We are confident about the development in 2023 despite the ongoing situation in Ukraine and the increased energy costs. The approval of our own botulinum toxin in the private label segment continues to progress according to plan. CR Energy AG is very well positioned with its vertically integrated investment portfolio in the areas of "sustainable energy supply concepts" and "quality and cost-optimised housing". MPH can also benefit systematically from the positive developments of the investments in the coming years ", says Patrick Brenske, CEO of MPH.



The half-year report of MPH Health Care AG was published on the website on 7

September 2023.



About MPH Health Care AG:

MPH AG is an investment company with a strategic foon the acquisition, development and sale of companies and company shares, particularly in growth segments of the healthcare market. This includes both insurance-financed and privately financed segments. But MPH also exploits potential from high-growth and high-return sectors outside the healthcare market.







Language: English Company: MPH Health Care AG Grünauer Straße 5 12557 Berlin Germany



