CHAPTERS Group AG: Management buy-out of the property services group of NGC Nachfolgekapital GmbH

Today, CHAPTERS Group AG announces the successful spin-off by means of a 100% management buy-out of ARUDI GmbH ("ARUDI") and its operating subsidiaries gelford GmbH Gebäudereinigung und Dienstleistungen, Diamant Gebäudereinigungsdienst GmbH, Calmund & Riemer GmbH, and Bastex Schädlingsbekämpfung & Hygienetechnik GmbH, from its subsidiary NGC Nachfolgekapital GmbH.



ARUDI will continue to be led by the NGC Nachfolgekapital management team and its current operational directors. The management teams of all four operational companies in the fields of building services, cleaning, winter services, facility management, and pest control will also remain unchanged.



The group will continue to offer solutions for the entrepreneurial succession of family businesses in the service sector, specializing in "Everything around the property" and plans to continue the inorganic growth path of the past years. The spin-off ensures a stronger foand a targeted strategic orientation towards the specific requirements of this labor-intensive service industry.



CHAPTERS Group AG played a crucial role and actively supported the rapid growth of ARUDI during its founding years. "The spin-off of ARUDI GmbH is a logical step in our growth strategy for companies" said Jan-Hendrik Mohr, CEO of CHAPTERS Group AG. "We are very pleased with the progress that the ARUDI group has shown since its inception. We are also proud to enable the spin-off together with the management team of NGC Nachfolgekapital, which has guided ARUDI's success to date. For CHAPTERS Group AG, this step allowsto concentrate our resources and expertise more on the growth within other industries that require less labor-intensive operations."



The ARUDI Group of companies and its 580 employees achieved combined revenues of c. EUR 16m in 2022 and an operating EBTIDA (adj.) of c. EUR 3m in 2022. Hereof, an amount of c. EUR 8m and 1.7m respectively was included in the consolidated accounts of CHAPTERS Group AG for 2022. With the spin-off, CHAPTERS Group AG realizes a positive effect on its Base Value as calculated per 31.12.2022 of c. EUR 0.07 per share.



The transaction is expected to close in Q3 2023.

