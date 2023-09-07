Robot Cell Market Predicted To Grow At 10.2 Per Cent A Year

September 7, 2023 by Mark Allinson Leave a Comment

The global robot cell market has been estimated at $42,567 million in 2023 and expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 10.2 per cent during the forecast years of 2023-2033.

This is according to industry research group Fact.MR, with findings published in its report, Robot Cell Market .

In order to maximize quality, speed and efficiency, the market for robots is rising and is anticipated to rise more during the coming years.

Robotic cells are equipped with the parts that the robots will need to complete jobs in an assembly line. Sensors, end effectors, tooling, component feeding mechanisms, safeguards and other devices may be included in these tools.

Robotic cell setup carries out the full process within the cell as opposed to dispersing each phase across varistations.

Applying paints, adhesives, or sealing materials to freshly made parts, applying staples and cable ties, and transporting objects are additional tasks that a robotic cell is capable of carrying out.

Almost any industrial process can benefit from automation since it speeds up the process, improves worker safety, and lowers the possibility of human error or inconsistent results.

They can handle complex jobs, oversee the entire assembly step, and smoothly transition from one stage to the next, robotic cells are even more advantageous.



The global robot cell market is projected to reach the valuation $112,431.8 million by 2033.

The market witnessed 7.1 per cent CAGR between 2018 and 2022.

Under robotic application, packaging line segment will dominate the market with $6,257.3 million valuation in 2023.

By material type segment, aluminium will dominate the market with 52.3 per cent market share in 2023. Based on region, demand for Robot cell is expected to increase in North America and East Asia with an impressive CAGR of 17.6 per cent and 41.8 per cent, respectively during the forecasted period.

“Demand for robot cells will rise as a result of industrial automation in the coming years,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

In order to increase flexibility and efficiency, market prominent and local players are working hard and investing a sizable amount of expenditure in the development of infrastructure.

Technological improvements have a significant impact on the growth of the robot cell market as a whole.