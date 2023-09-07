Electronic Servitor Publication Network Inc. (Xesp) Driving Next Generation Of Tech-Enabled Businesses



Electronic Servitor Publication Network, a technology-oriented digital engagement and activation company, is pioneering an evolution of digital marketing through its Digital Engagement Engine(TM), for the next generation of technology-enabled businesses

Experts hold that sales leaders will need to rethink better ways to meet buyers' inflated digital expectations

As technology advances, companies are poised to move beyond simple automation and assisted selling to true augmented selling, where technology is positioned to play an active role in the design and execution of the sales process XESP is deploying its tech stack to create meaningful connections and drive the evolution of digital marketing

Technology is central to unlocking seller productivity and facilitating high-quality deals. However, according to Gartner, this is only possible when companies embrace technology and its applications as a teammate for sellers rather than merely a tool or a replacement. When looked at from this perspective, and amid a tech revolution that is giving technology more responsibility, new technological systems have the potential to transform the role of the seller, according to Robert Blaisdell, a Senior Director Analyst in Gartner's Sales Practice ( ).

“A new approach that marries technology advances with the distinctive abilities that human sellers bring to a deal is required to adapt to customers' changing needs and drive real commercial outcomes,” explains Blaisdell.“Sales leaders will need to rethink how to meet buyers' inflated...

