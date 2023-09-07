Lseg Considering Blockchain For Setting Up Digital Ecosystem

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) The London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) is currently exploring the
utilization of blockchain technology
to establish a comprehensive digital marketplace ecosystem aimed at facilitating the raising and transfer of capital across a diverse range of asset categories. Murray Roos, head of capital markets at LSEG,
shared
with the Financial Times that the exchange has dedicated approximately a year to investigating the potential of establishing a blockchain-powered trading platform.
Roos emphasized that LSEG's folies not in constructing anything related to cryptocurrency assets but rather in harnessing blockchain technology to enhance the efficiency associated with the procurement, sale and custody of traditional assets. He further emphasized that LSEG exercised patience, ensuring that...
Read More>>
About CryptoCurrencyWire
CryptoCurrencyWire
(“CCW”) is a specialized communications platform with a foon blockchain and the cryptocurrency sector. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CCW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CCW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CCW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from CryptoCurrencyWire, text“CRYPTO” to 77948 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CryptoCurrencyWire website applicable to all content provided by CCW, wherever published or re-published:
CryptoCurrencyWire
New York, NY
212.994.9818 Office
CryptoCurrencyWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN07092023000224011066ID1107028778
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.